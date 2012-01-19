(Recasts with EU-IMF cutting growth forecast, signalling some flexibility on deficit targets)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN Jan 19 Ireland's ability to exit its EU-IMF bailout next year looked increasingly difficult on Thursday after its official creditors slashed their growth outlook and warned Europe's would-be turnaround pin-up that it faced considerable challenges.

Dublin's success in cutting its budget deficit, shrinking its banks and returning to modest economic growth have distinguished it from fellow bailout recipients Greece and Portugal. But its aim of returning to full market funding next year looks unlikely as a European slowdown puts the brakes on its recovery.

"Ireland may be a model student but it is in a mad world," said Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Ireland. "It's clear we are doing what is necessary, but reading between the lines, there is some concern about whether it is sufficient, given the world we are in."

Ireland passed its latest quarterly bailout review on Thursday, in what has become a routine pat on the back from its so-called troika of lenders at the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.

But troika officials cut their growth forecasts for 2012, predicting a 0.5 percent expansion in gross domestic product - down from around 1 percent previously and a far cry from near 2 percent expected when Ireland took its bailout in November 2010.

In separate news conferences, Ireland's government and its paymasters said they saw no reason to change their forecasts for a 2.5 percent increase in nominal GDP, which is used to measure the country's debt burden. Noonan said the inflationary impact of a weaker euro and higher sales taxes would make up for softer real GDP.

But with negative headwinds from Europe, the risks are clearly to the downside and with no funding yet in place for 2014, when around 24 billion euros will need to be borrowed, many analysts expect Ireland will ask Brussels for additional aid next year under a so-called precautionary programme.

Such a programme would not be a full bailout but it would have conditions attached, an EU source told Reuters this month.

"We'll be able to go back to the markets in 2013 but won't be able to raise the 24 billion euros we need for 2014 without external assistance," said Brian Devine, economist at NCB Stockbrokers.

"We still have a deficit of 10 percent, so there is clearly a huge gap still to be closed before we reach a sustainable debt level. Debts are still rising."

Dublin's borrowing costs have nearly halved on secondary markets since last summer, with 10-year paper currently trading at just under 7.5 percent. Portugal's 10-year borrowing costs are almost double that.

CONCESSIONS ON BANK BAILOUT?

Troika officials said they still believed Ireland was on track to meet its deficit target this year of 8.6 percent of GDP - down from last year's better-than-expected 9.8 percent - and said it was premature to discuss additional measures.

The IMF's mission chief for Ireland said Dublin should avoid ramping up austerity measures this year for fear it could exacerbate the weaker growth outlook but he signalled adjustments could be phased over time.

Ireland has pledged to get its budget deficit under 3 percent of GDP by 2015.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan is hoping to cut Ireland's debt burden by getting extra concessions from Europe on the cost of its bank bailout but a deal, if possible, is months away.

Officials from the EC, the ECB and the IMF will complete a technical paper at the end of next month on cutting the cost of around 30 billion euros in effective IOUs issued to some Irish banks, and it will then be up to the finance ministers of all 27 European states to agree a deal.

Under its bailout, Ireland has vowed to radically shrink the size of its banks by the end of 2013 and Noonan said troika officials had agreed that if this so-called deleveraging was hitting the flow of credit to the domestic economy then the pace of deleveraging could be eased.

"There is an agreement with the troika that if the pace of deleveraging hinders the capacity of the Irish banks to lend as is required to get the economy going, then we will vary the pace of it. But it would be a matter for ongoing discussion," he said.

Noonan said the next stress test of Irish banks would be timed to coincide with the publication of European-wide stress tests in November. Dublin would still publish its results then if the European tests were delayed, he added.

Noonan also said a decision on the future of bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) would be made by the end of April. He signalled a wind-down of IL&P's banking arm, permanent tsb, was not on the cards and its sale or merger with a larger bank was a more likely option.

The government still intends on selling Irish Life despite the collapse of a deal last year for the unit, which has an embedded value of around 1.6 billion euros. (Additional reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Conor Humphries; Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Catherine Evans)