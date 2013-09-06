DUBLIN, Sept 6 Ireland will seek a 10 billion
euro credit line when its EU-IMF bailout expires later this
year, which it will draw on only if needed, the Irish
Independent cited Finance Minister Michael Noonan as saying.
Noonan said he was hopeful a deal could be struck with no
new conditions, the newspaper reported on Friday. The ministry
was not immediately available to comment.
"What it would mean is a credit line that we could draw on
if we needed to draw on it," the Irish Independent quoted Noonan
as saying.
Reuters reported last month that Ireland was seeking a
precautionary credit line to smooth its bailout exit, with any
conditions focused solely on its still-troubled banks.