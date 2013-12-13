* First euro zone state to complete bailout
* Not the end of the road, finance minister says
* Will consider income tax cuts
* Economy looking healthier but challenges remain
By Conor Humphries and Sam Cage
DUBLIN, Dec 13 Three years after going cap in
hand to international lenders to avert bankruptcy, Ireland has
officially ended its bailout in a landmark for the euro zone's
efforts to resolve its debt crisis.
Ireland has cut spending and raised taxes to rebalance the
economy since seeking emergency help from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund, meeting every major target under
the 85 billion euro ($117 billion) programme and enduring little
public unrest.
"This isn't the end of the road. This is a very significant
milestone on the road," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told a
news conference on Friday.
"But we must continue with the same types of policies."
The country of 4.6 million is funded into 2015 thanks to
debt issuance over the last 18 months. It is showing the way to
Greece, Portugal and Cyprus - which have also had sovereign
bailouts - and Spain, which has had help for its banking system.
With more than 22 billion euros ($30 billion) of cash in
hand, almost twice the amount initially envisaged by its
lenders, Ireland has insulation against market shocks and the
economy is forecast to grow by about 2 percent next year.
Unemployment has fallen below 13 percent, from a 15.1
percent peak in 2012, and Dublin is confident enough to do
without a backup credit line.
In a sign of European admiration for Ireland's efforts,
Noonan received an award from the German-Irish chamber of
commerce for his role in the bailout exit and "huge positive
impact" on relations between the countries.
But there is a sharp divide between capital and countryside
and smaller towns. Jobs are being created and house prices
rising in the former, while the latter are still strewn with
empty properties from the "Celtic Tiger" boom years and closed
down shops. Economic recovery is also heavily reliant on
exports.
While pledging to maintain fiscal discipline, Noonan said he
will consider income tax cuts in the next two budgets to give
the economy some support.
Ireland could cut its total debt load from a peak of 124
percent of gross domestic product this year to 116 in 2014 by
using its cash buffers, Noonan said.
"They have to be prudent. You can't just cut taxes for the
sake of it," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion
Stockbrokers. "It's a good story for the EU and it's a good
story for us (but) we're still at the mercy of global factors."
STRUGGLES AHEAD
Leaving the bailout is an important achievement but Prime
Minister Enda Kenny's government still has plenty of hurdles to
overcome as it seeks to win over the Irish people, with an
election due by early 2016.
Kenny, who inherited the bailout when he came to power in
2011, will start efforts to win back voters in a state of the
nation address on Sunday evening, the date he has earmarked as
the official end of the bailout.
Ireland's costs to borrow money for 10 years have now fallen
below 3.5 percent, from a high of 15 percent just eight months
into the bailout, but many people, particularly outside the
capital, have yet to feel better about their finances.
"They say it'll turn around, but by the time it turns around
people will be devastated, broke," said Michael Moore, a
pensioner in Dublin. "They just don't seem to give two damns."
Another concern are the banks, which drove the country to
seek help and are now taking centre stage again. A central bank
assessment of balance sheets showed capital adequacy ratios at
Bank of Ireland, the only lender not fully owned by the
state, dropped more than expected.
"The phase of additional European countries going into
programmes, and those in programmes being uncertain about their
future, that has passed now and the euro zone is quite strong
again," Noonan said.