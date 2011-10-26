DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland is hoping to capitalise
on any deal to increase the firepower of the euro zone's rescue
fund on Wednesday to reduce its own debt burden, Irish Prime
Minister Enda Kenny told the country's parliament.
Ireland is anxious to distance itself from fellow bailout
recipient Greece and ensure higher private sector losses on
Greek debt do not spook sentiment towards Irish sovereign debt.
Kenny would like to use a more flexible and larger euro zone
rescue fund, meant to be agreed at a summit in Brussels later on
Wednesday, to reduce the costs of Ireland's existing bank
bailout and improve the sustainability of the country's debt.
"The deal to boost the capacity of the EFSF (fund), which we
hope to reach in today's discussions, may also offer further
opportunities from which we can benefit," Kenny said.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by John Stonestreet)