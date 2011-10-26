DUBLIN Oct 26 Ireland is hoping to capitalise on any deal to increase the firepower of the euro zone's rescue fund on Wednesday to reduce its own debt burden, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny told the country's parliament.

Ireland is anxious to distance itself from fellow bailout recipient Greece and ensure higher private sector losses on Greek debt do not spook sentiment towards Irish sovereign debt.

Kenny would like to use a more flexible and larger euro zone rescue fund, meant to be agreed at a summit in Brussels later on Wednesday, to reduce the costs of Ireland's existing bank bailout and improve the sustainability of the country's debt.

"The deal to boost the capacity of the EFSF (fund), which we hope to reach in today's discussions, may also offer further opportunities from which we can benefit," Kenny said.

