DUBLIN Jan 19 Ireland has passed the latest review of its EU-IMF bailout, its finance minister said on Thursday, paving the way for Dublin to receive its next aid payment.

In a statement, Michael Noonan also said that Irish banks, at the heart of the country's financial crisis, had seen deposit inflows in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the results of a fresh round of stress tests on the sector would be published by the end of November at the latest.

Noonan also said a decision on the future of bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent would be made by the end of April.

Ireland is trying to position itself as the first country to emerge from Europe's debt crisis but despite ticking all the boxes laid out by its paymasters, Dublin's plan to exit its bailout next year looks increasingly difficult as a weak growth outlook is set to raise its debt burden. (Reporting by Dublin bureau; Editing by Susan Fenton)