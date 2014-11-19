STOCKHOLM Nov 19 The Swedish parliament on
Wednesday said Ireland may pay back part of its bailout loans
early to the International Monetary Fund, giving the final EU
approval needed for Dublin to begin repayment.
Ireland won agreement from Europe to pay the IMF before it
repays aid from the European bailout funds and just needed the
new Swedish government to ratify the amended terms in parliament
before the deal is fully signed off.
Ireland wants to replace the more expensive IMF loans with
cheaper market funding to reduce the carrying cost of a national
debt that ballooned to 110 percent of annual output this year
after the economy and its banking sector crashed.
The country's debt agency raised 3.75 billion euros ($4.7
billion) in 15-year debt earlier this month ahead of the formal
ratification, taking advantage of low interest rates to sell the
bonds at a record-low yield of 2.49 percent.
The government has estimated that it will save around 1.5
billion euros on debt-servicing costs over the next five years
by refinancing 18.3 billion euros of its IMF loans, and had
planned to do so in three equal tranches between now and 2016.
However, a source familiar with the process said it was now
likely that this would be done in two tranches rather than three
and that a first repayment of 9 billion to 10 billion euros
would be made after ratification from the Swedish parliament.
Ireland, which is fully pre-funded to the end of 2015 after
resuming regular bond auctions this year, has also built up
substantial cash buffers, which it plans to reduce and which
will be used to cover the remainder of the refinancing, the
source said.
($1 = 0.7977 Euros)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson, writing by Padraic Halpin in
Dublin)