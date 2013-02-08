LONDON Feb 8 The chief executive of the former
Anglo Irish Bank, Mike Aynsley, is stepping down in the
aftermath of the institution's liquidation on Thursday.
Aynsley, who joined the bank in late 2009, announced his
departure in an email sent on Friday afternoon, which was seen
by Reuters.
In the email, he described the bank debt deal that triggered
Anglo's liquidation, as "very positive for Ireland".
Ireland announced on Thursday that it had succeeded in
restructuring a 25 billion euro promissory note to bail out
Anglo Irish Bank, so that the payments were stretched out over a
longer period of time.
"As a result of this, the liquidator, Kieran Wallace, is
embarking on a classic, speedy liquidation process in
conjunction with KPMG who are acting in support of the process
and in a management capacity through out," Aynsley said.