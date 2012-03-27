* C.bank head says deal on end-March payment likely in days

* Dublin to pay with existing bond at current market prices

* Honohan says wider talks on banks to take months (Adds details, quotes)

DUBLIN, March 27 Ireland is likely to strike a deal to avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash payment into one of its failed banks this week ahead of wider talks on restructuring the sector that will take months to complete, the country's central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Dublin has been pursuing a months-long campaign to improve its bank bailout, concentrating principally on replacing 30 billion euros ($40 billion) of high interest loans to the former Anglo Irish Bank with another instrument that would lengthen their maturity and cut their interest rate.

Patrick Honohan said the current schedule of payments, which requires annual payments of 3.1 billion euro for the next 12 years, had become a source of financial risk and that a deal to sidestep this year's end-March payment of the so-called 'promissory notes' would likely happen within days.

"While some technicalities still need to be resolved (on the end-March payment), it now seems likely that this effort will be successful," Honohan told a parliamentary committee.

"I think it's going to happen."

Ireland's proposal to meet this year's payment was put to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi last week and will see it issue a long-term bond, which sources say will be of 13-year duration, that will then be bought by the former Anglo, now known as the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC).

Honohan said the bond that will be used will be a tranche of an existing bond and be transferred at current market value.

Dublin hopes the deal will pave the way for the ECB, which must be consulted because the notes are largely used to repay emergency central bank loans given to IBRC, giving its blessing to a wider deal to restructure the sector.

As well as easing the debt burden of the promissory notes, Dublin wants to shift the burden of loss-making mortgages from some of its other banks and its EU/IMF lenders are currently preparing a technical paper on a wider agreement.

Honohan said he thought these talks would take months to complete but that ultimately lengthening Ireland's bank debt and ensuring it can be funded at a moderate rate would improve the country's debt sustainability, which he described as not being in a comfortable situation.

"This whole issue needs to be structured in a manner which leads us to a safer place than we're in now. The arrangement in relation to this first tranche is very much in the direction which I wanted to see it going and is a major step forward," he said.

"A debt that does not mature for a very long period and which cash can be obtained at a moderate price in the interim is a much more sustainable animal than debt that has to be rolled in the market every few years." ($1 = 0.7504 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford, Ron Askew)