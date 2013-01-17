DUBLIN Jan 17 Ireland's finance minister
reiterated on Thursday that Dublin was likely to agree with the
European Central Bank on rescheduling part of its bank debt, but
significant outstanding matters may still derail a deal.
Dublin has been negotiating with the ECB for over a year to
ease the tough repayment terms on promissory notes, or IOUs,
that it pumped mainly into the failed Anglo Irish Bank, and
wants a deal agreed before the next payment falls due in March.
"I believe a deal is likely in advance of the March
deadline," Michael Noonan told parliament. "A deal is not
certain and a deal has not been concluded, there are significant
outstanding matters that are of sufficient magnitude to still
derail a deal."