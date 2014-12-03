DUBLIN Dec 3 The number of Irish homes in
mortgages arrears for more than 90 days fell to their lowest
level in two years in the three months through September but the
number of buy-to-let mortgages in distress stayed stubbornly
high.
The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more
than 90 days fell to 11.2 percent at end-September, the fourth
successive quarterly fall and down from 11.8 percent in the
previous three months, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The proportion of residential investment property loans in
arrears over 90 days stood at 22.1 percent at the end of the
quarter versus 22.0 percent at the end of June.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)