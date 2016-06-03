DUBLIN, June 3 An Irish court on Friday acquitted the former finance director of bancassurer Irish Life and Permanent, Peter Fitzpatrick, of conspiracy to defraud investors in the run-up to the country's banking crisis.

Two former executives of the failed Anglo Irish Bank, John Bowe and Willie McAteer, were convicted earlier this week on the same charges. The jury is still in deliberations regarding former Irish Life and Permanent chief executive Denis Casey.

All four men were accused of conspiring together and with others to mislead investors by setting up a 7.2 billion euro circular transaction scheme between March and September 2008 to bolster Anglo's balance sheet.

Irish Life and Permanent was broken up during the restructuring of the sector and its banking arm, permanent tsb , remains under 75-percent state ownership. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)