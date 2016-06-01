DUBLIN, June 1 An Irish court on Wednesday
convicted two former executives of the failed Anglo Irish Bank
of conspiracy to defraud investors in the run-up to the
country's banking crisis.
Willie McAteer, the bank's former finance director, and John
Bowe, its ex-head of capital markets, had pleaded not guilty to
the charges. The jury will resume deliberations on Thursday
relating to charges against former Irish Life and Permanent
executives Denis Casey and Peter Fitzpatrick.
All four men were accused of conspiring together and with
others to mislead investors by setting up a 7.2 billion euro
circular transaction scheme between March and September 2008 to
bolster Anglo's balance sheet.
(Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)