DUBLIN, June 1 An Irish court on Wednesday convicted two former executives of the failed Anglo Irish Bank of conspiracy to defraud investors in the run-up to the country's banking crisis.

Willie McAteer, the bank's former finance director, and John Bowe, its ex-head of capital markets, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The jury will resume deliberations on Thursday relating to charges against former Irish Life and Permanent executives Denis Casey and Peter Fitzpatrick.

All four men were accused of conspiring together and with others to mislead investors by setting up a 7.2 billion euro circular transaction scheme between March and September 2008 to bolster Anglo's balance sheet. (Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)