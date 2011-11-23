DUBLIN Nov 23 Ireland's government is
considering wiping out the value of some junior bonds in Bank of
Ireland to ensure the lender generates 350 million
euros ($472 million) in additional capital by the end of this
year.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement on
Wednesday that he would consider applying to the courts for an
order forcing losses of up to 100 percent on the face value of
the subordinated debt. He has yet to make a decision on the
matter.
The surprise move comes just two days after Bank of Ireland
offered to buy back up to 1 billion euros worth of mortgage debt
at a significant discount to help meet its capital targets under
an EU-IMF bailout.
Stress tests in March showed Bank of Ireland needed to raise
an additional 4.2 billion euros in core tier capital to
bullet-proof its balance sheet against future property-related
losses.
So far, it has generated 3.85 billion euros towards that
goal, most of it by imposing losses on junior bondholders and
through a 1.1 billion euros investment by a group of North
American investors, who now own 35 percent of the bank.
Relations between the government and the Bank of Ireland
have deteriorated in recent weeks after the lender, in which the
state holds a 15 percent stake, refused a request from Prime
Minister Enda Kenny to pass on a recent ECB rate cut to holders
of its variable mortgage products.
Bank of Ireland is the only Irish lender to avoid falling
into state control after a disastrous property crash and was the
only domestic bank in receipt of government support to refuse
Kenny's request.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
