DUBLIN Dec 3 Ireland may consider selling a
stake in state-owned lender Allied Irish Banks in late
2015 or 2016, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
Noonan last week said that he expected the state would fully
recover the 21 billion euros ($26 billion) injected into Allied
Irish Bank following an economic crash in 2008.
"There is a possibility that somewhere towards the back end
of 2015 or in the course of 2016, but we don't have an agreed
timeline," Noonan told parliament when asked about the timing of
a possible sale. "We are not rushing into it."
