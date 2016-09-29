DUBLIN, Sept 29 An initial public offering of a
25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks is
possible in 2017 if market conditions improve, Irish Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
Earlier this year Dublin pushed back the likely timetable
for partially cash out on its 21 billion euro investment in the
99-percent state-owned bank to the first half of 2017 from late
2016.
"I don't intend going for an IPO in 2016, but I am leaving
the option open for 2017," Noonan told parliament.
Noonan cited uncertainty around Britain's plans to leave the
European Union, long-term low interest rates impacting bank
profitability and global economic uncertainty as factors
weighing on AIB's valuation.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)