DUBLIN Dec 11 The number of Irish mortgage
holders more than two years behind in payments fell in the third
quarter for the first time since Ireland's property crash, data
showed on Friday, while those more than 90 days in arrears fell
to a four-year low.
The Central Bank said the proportion of residential
mortgages in arrears over 720 days declined for the first time
since Ireland's 2008 property crash, with 774 fewer cases, a 2
percent fall. The number in arrears for one to two years fell 14
percent.
Those in arrears over 90 days fell to 8.7 percent in the
quarter, the eighth successive quarterly fall and down from 9.3
percent in the previous three months.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)