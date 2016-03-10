BRIEF-Oman's Gulf Investment Services posts Q1 loss
April 12 Gulf Investment Services Holding Co Saog
DUBLIN, March 10 The number of Irish mortgage holders more than two years behind in payments fell for the second quarter in a row in the final three months of 2015, data showed on Thursday.
The Central Bank said the number of homes in arrears over 720 days declined by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter, while the proportion of those in arrears over 90 days fell for the ninth quarter in a row to 8.3 percent of all homes.
The proportion of residential investment property loans in arrears over 90 days also fell but remain at a much higher 17 percent of all so-called "buy-to-let" loans. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
