DUBLIN Aug 12 Irish-based banks' reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell under 100 billion euros for the first time in nearly a year in July but their borrowings from their own central bank rose, data on Friday showed.

Ireland's banks, at the root of the country's financial crisis and its 85 billion euros EU-IMF bailout, are reliant on central bank loans to fund their day-to-day operations after being largely frozen out of wholesale debt markets and losing tens of billions of euros in deposits.

Banks had outstanding loans from the ECB of 97.6 billion euros in funding at the end of July compared to 103 billion euros in June. Most of that figure refers to Ireland's six domestic banks but it also includes subsidiaries of foreign banks based in Ireland.

Irish banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank rose to nearly 57 billion euros at the end of July from 55.7 billion euros at the end of June bringing their total dependence on monetary funding to 154.6 billion euros.

The government withdrew some 17.6 billion euros of deposits from its banks last month and used the funds to recapitalise them under the terms of the bailout deal but the transfer did not affect the banks' funding needs.

"The deposits have been withdrawn and re-injected into the banks in the form of equity capital. The effect should be largely neutral from a funding perspective," said Michael Cummins of Glas Securities.

Irish banks are selling loan books and running off assets to reduce their reliance on emergency central bank funding and have to shrink their balance sheets by some 70 billion euros, or over a quarter of net loans, by the end of 2013. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Patrick Graham and Toby Chopra)