DUBLIN Aug 12 Irish-based banks' reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) dropped by five billion euros in July compared to the previous month, data on Friday showed.

Banks took 97.6 billion euros in funding at the end of the month compared to 103 billion euros in June. Most of that figure refers to Ireland's six domestic banks but it also includes subsidiaries of foreign banks based in Ireland.

Irish banks' emergency loans from the Irish central bank rose to nearly 57 billion euros at the end of July from 55.7 billion euros at the end of June. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Patrick Graham)