DUBLIN Dec 9 Irish-based banks' overall reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Ireland's central bank stayed flat at 148.6 billion euros at the end of November from the previous month, data on Friday showed.

There was a switch in the composition of the debt with outstanding loans from the ECB rising by two billion euros to 102.9 billion euros and loans from the more expensive Irish central bank facility down by the same amount to 45.7 billion euros.

The bulk of the loans from the ECB are lent to domestic Irish banks such as Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and permanent tsb but the overall figure also includes foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)