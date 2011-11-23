* Growing competition from European rivals in asset sales
* Central Bank may slow process if asset prices too low
DUBLIN Nov 23 Ireland's banks will find
it harder to shrink their balance sheets next year as European
rivals step up their own such efforts, possibly pushing asset
prices too low, the financial regulator said on Wednesday.
Under the country's EU-IMF bailout, Bank of Ireland
, Allied Irish Banks and Irish Life & Permanent
need to shrink their balance sheets by 70 billion euros
by 2013, 34 billion of which is to be achieved through asset
disposals
The banks had reduced core and noncore assets by some 13
billion euros by the end of September, according to Central Bank
figures.
"The first year is probably the easier year and I think they
are going to hit their targets, (or) get pretty close to it,"
Financial Regulator Matthew Elderfield said in an interview with
CNBC television.
"The next two years will be more of a challenge. Across
Europe, there is the capital-raising exercise done by the
European Banking Authority, which means a lot of banks are going
to be selling assets into that market at the same time," he
said.
Dublin has put almost 63 billion euros ($85 billion) into
its banks following a disastrous property-lending binge and
believes its latest recapitalisation drive, following fresh
stress tests in March, drew a line under the country's banking
crisis.
However, Irish-based banks are still reliant on their own
central bank for almost 50 billion euros of emergency funding
and on the European Central Bank for over twice that due to tens
of billions of euros in deposit outflows and their inability to
raise money on the interbank lending markets.
Prices achieved for asset sales have so far come within
targets, but if prices fall much further, the Central Bank may
be forced to step in, Elderfield said.
"So far, haircuts for that deleveraging have come in at the
base level and not at the stressed level, so there is a bit of
headroom ... If it gets up to the stress level, we will be
prepared to say slow down a bit."
"We have put a lot of capital into the banks so they can
fund that deleveraging, but there is a limit to that, so we will
be prepared to moderate that pace to make sure that the prices
are fair."
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)