DUBLIN, June 29 Deposits held by Irish domestic
banks covered by a government guarantee remained stable in May
despite elevated stress in euro zone markets, Ireland's finance
department said on Friday.
Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of Ireland
and permanent tsb, which suffered outflows in the tens
of billions in the run-up to Ireland's EU-IMF bailout, saw
deposits rise by 0.9 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to 152
billion, the highest level since February 2011.
The finance department said that while the rate of growth
moderated in May from jumps of 2.1 billion euros in each of the
previous two months, the growth was broad based which it said
was positive.
The finance department says the measure of consolidated
deposits offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the
covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which
include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at
overseas subsidiaries.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
