DUBLIN Aug 26 Deposits held by Irish banks remained stable between June and July and their dependence on European Central Bank funding eased further, the country's finance department said on Monday.

Deposits at Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and Allied Irish Banks increased month on month by 0.1 billion euros to 152.1 billion euros ($203 billion).

Deposits were down from 154 billion a year ago but higher than a low of 140 billion in July 2011.

A large outflow of deposits before Ireland's bailout in late 2010 left the banks dependent on the ECB for funding but that reliance has fallen steadily over the past two years and dropped 2.6 percent to 33.9 billion euros between June and July.

Ireland's local banks accounted for around 4.2 percent of total ECB funding at the end of last month compared to a peak of some 18.8 percent over two years ago, the finance department said.