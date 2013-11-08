BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
DUBLIN Nov 8 Irish banks' reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell by 4 percent in October from a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Friday.
Outstanding loans slipped to 40.8 billion euros from 42.6 billion.
Ireland's viable banks have trimmed their day-to-day dependence on central bank funding from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking their balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.