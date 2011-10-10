DUBLIN Oct 10 Ireland's three remaining banks should dispose of almost half of their noncore assets under a targeted deleveraging program this year, Ireland's finance department said.

Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) and Irish Life & Permanent IPM.I need to shrink their balance sheets by 70 billion euros by 2013, 34 billion of which are to be achieved through asset disposals.

Some 46 percent of those disposals are expected to be accomplished during 2011, the finance ministry said in a half-year review of Irish banks to end-September that it published on its website on Monday.

The banks have reduced core and noncore assets by some 13 billion euros to date.

Irish Life & Permanent, whose cash-rich life insurance arm will be offered for sale this month, has appointed advisers to dispose of its UK mortgage portfolio, the finance ministry added.

After Bank of Ireland and Irish Life successfully raised wholesale funding in June and July this year, the finance ministry said it was in direct talks with the banks to examine further funding opportunities.

It also said 64 directors in the country's banks have left over the past three years, with four nonexecutive and six executive directors remaining ahead of fitness and probity tests being carried out by the central bank next year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)