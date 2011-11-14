DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland's central bank
expects the country's lenders to take a tougher line on
provisions to cover bad loans in time for the publication of
2011 results, a senior official said on Monday.
Ireland's financial authority has been given new powers by
the government in order to deal with distressed and failing
lenders. The state has poured nearly 63 billion euros into its
banks and now wants them to provide consistent details in their
results of how they are protecting themselves against bad debts.
As a result, impairment charges are expected to
rise.
Allied Irish Banks, Bank of Ireland, EBS
Building Society and permanent tsb had to
raise an additional 24 billion euros in capital, most of it
sourced from government, after stress tests under an EU-IMF
bailout.
"The banks concerned have engaged with the central bank in
an exemplary manner to progress this work," Jonathan McMahon,
the director of credit institutions, said in a speech to
compliance officers.
"We expect to achieve the objective we set in June in good
time for the publication of annual results for the 2011
financial year."
The central bank wants Ireland's banks, at the heart of the
country's financial crisis, to provide more detailed information
about their loan books, particularly mortgage portfolios, and
McMahon said the central bank would publish detailed proposals
on new disclosure requirements before Christmas.
McMahon said he expected lenders to regularly plan for
potential failures and shocks.
"Our expectation is that a board of an institution should
consider 'What if?' scenarios reasonably regularly (at least
once a year), and identify credible actions to restore the
firm's viability in the event of a crisis," he said.
"A board will be expected to produce a recovery plan, and to
have in place a process to review the continued suitability of
this plan."
McMahon said the central bank would use its new powers to
sort out some credit unions.
A report last month showed Irish credit unions,
community-based savings and lending clubs, had a shortfall of
around 300 million euros ($412 million) in their bad debt
provisions.
