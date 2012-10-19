DUBLIN Oct 19 Ireland is close to being able to remove an expensive state guarantee on deposits to ease the pressure on banks whose medium term capital position remains uncertain, the country's head of financial regulation said on Friday.

Ireland's almost fully state-owned banks, whose rescue cost the equivalent of 40 percent of annual economic output, have seen their losses widen because of the cost of the guarantee and capital threatened by worsening mortgage arrears.

In a wide-ranging speech, Matthew Elderfield also criticised the banks "dismaying" handling of troubled business loans and said an impressive deleveraging drive may be slowing down.

But he offered good news on one of the major drags on profitability.

"In my view we are getting close to the position where the changing circumstances arising from successful implementation of the IMF/EU programme and the introduction of the banking union should permit the full removal of the government guarantee," Elderfield said in prepared remarks.

"This will favourably impact on profitability as a result of reduced fees. Realistically, however, the prospects for significant improvement in net interest margins as a driver of profitability will be limited for the immediate future in light of the macro-economic environment."

Ireland is working on a plan to wean banks off the guarantee and has already removed it from deposits taken in at branches in the UK.

The scheme cost Dublin's largest lender, Bank of Ireland , 212 million euros in the first six months of the year, almost a quarter of its overall pre-tax loss.

"CALL IT AS WE SEE IT"

Elderfield said that following tough stress tests last year, all banks' capital position remained healthy in the short term, helped by lower-than-expected losses on deleveraging and tentative early signs of stability in the Dublin housing market.

However with more property price falls possible outside the capital, a difficult economic outlook and deteriorating mortgage arrears, the longer term position would not become clear until the next round of stress tests over the course of 2013.

"In the medium term the position becomes more uncertain, principally due to the anticipated strengthening of the minimum EU standards, uncertainty around profitability and around the exact size of future losses in problem portfolios," he said.

"How much uncertainty or risk? I'm afraid I'm going to disappoint you and say that we need to wait and see and do another thorough, rigorous and professional job of assessing that very question. We will, as before, call it as we see it."

Elderfield said that if more capital is required, Dublin will face a policy choice of whether to again frontload or wait until support is fully needed, a decision he said that would be informed by how Europe decides to recapitalise its banks.

There are limits to the public policy measures that can be taken without European assistance, said Elderfield, who is also the central bank's deputy governor.

Noting that eurozone woes may keep banks from completing their deleveraging on time, he added that there may be an opportunity for a new phase of balance sheet restructuring to move poor performing or hard to value mortgage assets out of the system, but that technical issues first need to be solved.