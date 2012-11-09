DUBLIN Nov 9 Irish lenders' reliance on
emergency funding slipped slightly in October with outstanding
loans of 119 billion euros, down from 120 billion euros a month
earlier, the country's central bank said on Friday.
Banks had 78.2 billion euros in outstanding loans from the
European Central Bank as of Oct. 26, down from 79.1 billion
euros in September. Emergency loans from the Irish central bank
were 40.7 billion euros, up from 40.6 billion a month before.
Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and
the Irish central bank to run their day-to-day operations.
Under the country's EU/IMF bailout they must shrink their
balance sheets to ease that exposure, which peaked at 187
billion euros in February 2011.