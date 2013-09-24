* Anglo Irish bankers laughed at government rescue

* No new issues related to criminal offences

* Three former executives due on trial next year

DUBLIN, Sept 24 A central bank investigation into tapes of senior bankers at a failed Irish lender laughing at regulators has not found any new issues relating to suspected criminal offences, the monetary authority said on Tuesday.

The leaked conversations of executives at Anglo Irish mocking its rescue stoked ire across Ireland and Europe, tarnishing the country's image as an austerity success story just as it prepares to complete its bailout by the end of the year.

Ireland's central bank had worked with police looking into whether breaches of regulatory requirements had occurred after the Irish Independent newspaper published taped telephone conversations between executives of the now-defunct Anglo.

"No new issues have been identified that relate to suspected criminal offences having occurred and as a result, the Central Bank does not intend, and is not required, to make any further statutory reports of suspected criminal offences," it said in a statement.

The tapes showed David Drumm, then-chief executive of Anglo Irish, saying he would demand "moolah" - slang for money - from the central bank. Another executive was taped singing a pre-war verse of the German national anthem as they discussed money flowing in from Germany after the government guaranteed the banks.

Bankers on the tapes apologised for the tone of the comments, but denied any wrongdoing.

The bank eventually cost taxpayers some 30 billion euros ($40 billion)during the financial crisis, almost one-fifth of the country's annual output, and three former executives - not including Drumm - will go on trial next year on fraud charges.