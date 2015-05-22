* Lenders under public and political pressure to cut rates
DUBLIN May 22 Ireland is considering penalising
Irish banks if they don't cut mortage rates deemed too high by
the government in coming weeks, Finance Minister Michael Noonan
said on Friday.
Ireland's recovering banks are under political and public
pressure to cut rates that are higher than the euro zone average
and were summoned to meetings with Noonan this week as the
government calls for action ahead of elections next year.
Noonan said on Friday that lenders had agreed to offer
customers options to reduce their monthly mortgage payments by
July, including home owners who are in negative equity.
Follow-up meetings will be held in September.
"There are two options if we want to go further, one is to
take control of fixing interest rates, the other is to introduce
a severe penal levy on the banks in the budget," Noonan told
reporters.
"But from the conversations I had, I'm assured that each
bank will offer each mortgage holder a rate which is lower than
the rate at present. Some of them will offer reductions in the
variable rate and others will offer fixed rates."
Irish Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan has said he does
not wish to be given the power to set interest rates. The Irish
government introduced a three-year levy on its banks in 2014
that yields 150 million euros ($165.66 million) a year.
Noonan had meetings with the banks in late 2011 when, also
under pressure from opposition parties, the government
threatened to pass similar legislation which it did not go
through with.
An Irish Central Bank report published on Friday warned that
hasty policy measures to administratively determine interest
rates would likely have damaging side-effects, including
discouraging entry, innovation and competition.
However, it added: "Boards and management need to recognise
that charging spreads that excessively exploit the current weak
competitive environment risks being counterproductive if they
bring down upon themselves Government policy reactions."
State-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is so far the
only bank to announce a rate cut. Rival Bank of Ireland
has raised the prospect of cutting fixed rates.
Each 25 basis points reduction in mortgage rates, assuming
no offsetting change to funding levels, will cost Bank of
Ireland 22 million euros annually and AIB 47 million, resulting
in a moderate impact on organic capital creation, Cantor
Fitzgerald wrote in a note on Friday.
Noonan said he did not believe the threats would impact the
government's plans to further sell down in stakes in state-owned
banks.
($1 = 0.9055 euros)
