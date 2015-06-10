DUBLIN, June 10 The European Central Bank is
concerned about the political pressure that Ireland's still
fragile banks are under to cut mortgage rates deemed too high by
the government, Ireland's head of financial regulation said on
Wednesday.
The chief executives of Ireland's banks were summoned to
meetings with Finance Minister Michael Noonan last month and
heard that authorities could take control of setting mortgage
rates or impose a financial penalty if action were not taken.
So far, Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks -
the country's two largest lenders who returned to profit last
year for the first time since the financial crisis - have
announced rate cuts.
However, with the banking system still "quite fragile" and
lenders exposed to very large non-performing loans, the
government needs to tread carefully, said Cyril Roux, head of
financial regulation at Ireland's Central Bank.
"They have weak profitability and I have to say that
political pressure is built on them to reduce yet further their
profitability and that's something that worries the ECB," Roux
told a parliamentary inquiry into Ireland's banking crisis.
"If they're not profitable, then they will veer away from
their restructuring plans and that will spell a lot of trouble
for these banks. We monitor very closely and, at some point, we
can say "You're not viable".
"You have to be very careful of what you wish for."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)