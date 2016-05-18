DUBLIN May 18 A proposed law to hand Ireland's
central bank the power to intervene in setting mortgage rates
passed the initial legislative stage in parliament on Wednesday
despite objections from the government and central bank.
The bill, tabled by Ireland's second largest party, Fianna
Fail, was approved without opposition, undermining the authority
of the new minority government in just its second day in office.
Describing the legislation as "deeply flawed", Irish Finance
Minister Michael Noonan had asked that it be put on hold for six
months to undergo pre-legislative scrutiny. That amendment was
not supported and the government abstained in the vote.
Noonan said some provisions appeared to be unconstitutional.
The European Central Bank would need to be consulted before it
could be enacted, he said, adding that the central bank did not
wish to regulate interest rates.
He said the bill may also have unintended consequences such
as driving lenders to recover lost revenue through higher prices
for other products and could make banks more likely to refuse
credit to higher risk borrowers.
Last month Irish Central Bank Governor Philip Lane described
a cap on rates as a "very crude instrument with many downsides",
including potentially solidifying a lack of competition that all
sides agree is needed in the market.
The bill now moves to a parliamentary committee where
changes can be suggested before a final vote in both houses of
parliament. Ireland's president can also question the legality
of any bill before signing it into law.
The process could take a number of months. Without winning
over opposition parties, the government would not have enough
votes to block it at any stage.
Fianna Fail has agreed to abstain on key votes to facilitate
the minority government but can still try to push through its
own non-budgetary laws.
Shares in Bank of Ireland, the country's largest
bank by assets, were flat on the day at a two-and-a-half year
low of 0.24 euros. Mortgage lender permanent tsb fell
1.2 percent to 1.90 euros, almost 60 percent below its 4.50 per
share initial public offering (IPO) price a year ago.
Analysts at Investec Ireland said they believed the bill
would not become law, citing the constitutional concerns. Davy
Stockbrokers said that even if it did, the Central Bank was
unlikely to use the powers, though risks remained over what it
described as a "retrograde step".
"Capping rates would harm sector profits at a time when
sustainable profitability has yet to be achieved, be detrimental
to bank valuations and the state's ability to divest its banking
stakes and further impact investor sentiment toward the banking
sector," Davy wrote in a note.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)