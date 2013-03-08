DUBLIN, March 8 Irish banks' reliance on
emergency funds from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell in
February, with outstanding loans of 61.8 billion euros, down
from 70.1 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank
said on Friday.
Emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to nothing.
Under a plan agreed with the ECB on Thursday, Dublin will not
have to tap such exceptional liquidity assistance (ELA) funding
in future.
Ireland's viable banks remain heavily dependent on emergency
funding to run day-to-day, but have trimmed that reliance from a
high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking balance
sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.