DUBLIN, March 12 Ireland wants its main banks to
cut their wage bills by as much as 10 percent after a new report
on Tuesday showed that pay rates at Irish banks increased
between 2008 and 2012, as the country waded through the depths
of its economic crisis.
The government said its state-supported banks AIB,
Bank of Ireland (BOI) and Permanent TSB must
cut salary and pensions costs and also wants them to implement
new working arrangements to deliver savings.
Ireland has slowly begun to cut its exposure to the banking
sector after a property crash that ravaged the economy forced it
to pump 64 billion euros ($83 billion) - or around 40 percent of
annual economic output - into its stricken lenders.
Since 2008, total remuneration at the three banks fell by 6
to 11 percent but rose by 1 percent at the now liquidated Irish
Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) - formerly Anglo Irish Bank
which was at the centre of Ireland's downward spiral that led to
a 67.5 billion euros EU-IMF bailout.
The report by Mercer Consultants shows, however, that salary
levels at Irish banks are behind European averages for most
grades.
The saving at the banks are to be achieved through
reductions in payroll and pension benefits, new working
arrangements and greater efficiency, according to Ireland's
department of finance.
The report found that in the four-year period, the average
salaries for bank workers increased but pay for bank bosses
still lags behind that of their counterparts in large companies.
In response to the report's finding AIB reiterated its
support for the government's policy to reduce its cost base,
adding that a programme of staff cuts is expected to achieve
over 200 million in savings when completed by 2014.
While a spokesman for Permanent TSB said: "We accept the
challenge laid down by the shareholder to reduce total
remuneration costs...we will set up a process to achieve this
target in as fair and equitable a manner as possible."