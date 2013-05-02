ST. GALLEN, Switzerland May 2 Ireland will not
allow its banks to be treated differently to others in Europe
and will resist pressure from Brussels to conduct stress tests
earlier than its euro zone peers, Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said on Thursday.
Ireland identified a large capital hole in its banks in 2011
when it conducted its own set of stress tests that were seen as
more rigorous than those carried out by the European Banking
Authority (EBA), but Dublin now wants to align its next check up
with the EBA, even if that pushes them out to next year.
However the European Commission said in its latest review of
Ireland's bailout progress last month that a credible stress
test for Irish lenders was essential before the bailout ends
later this year to ease the uncertainty around asset quality.
The Commission, one of three lenders overseeing Ireland's
bailout, stressed that Ireland should run another rigorous set
of its own tests rather than wait and do so as part of the EBA's
exercise.
Noonan indicated he was still resisting that, despite some
signals to the contrary from his central bank governor Patrick
Honohan.
"We want to normalize our system in Ireland. Stress-testing
normalization would be to align it in close proximity with the
European stress test system," Noonan told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in Switzerland.
"If that is in the autumn, we'll do it in the autumn, if
that's not until next year, we'll do it next year. We don't want
to be seen any longer as a special case."
The head of state-controlled Allied Irish Banks,
one of three domestically-owned lenders left standing following
the near-collapse of the sector, backed Noonan's position this
week, saying it would have a clearer picture on problem
mortgages next year.
Honohan said on Tuesday that no decision had been made yet
on the timing but that for the moment, he was working towards
overseeing the stress tests in the latter part of this year.