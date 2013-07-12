BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
DUBLIN, July 12 Irish banks' reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell by almost 2 percent in June from a month earlier, with outstanding loans dropping to 46.1 billion euros, the country's central bank said on Friday.
Ireland's viable banks still rely heavily on emergency funding for their day-to-day operations but have trimmed that dependence from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking their balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.