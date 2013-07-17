DUBLIN, July 17 Irish state-owned mortgage lender Permanent TSB will submit a restructuring plan to the Irish authorities by July 31, two sources told Reuters.

Permanent TSB got 4 billion euros ($5.25 billion) of state aid in 2011 and submitted a business plan to the European Commission in June 2012.

The sources said Ireland's Department of Finance had asked Permanent TSB to submit an updated restructuring plan by July 31. It will then be subnmitted to Brussels. $1 = 0.7612 euros)