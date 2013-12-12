DUBLIN Dec 12 The liquidation vehicle for
Ireland's failed Anglo Irish Bank expects to sell 84 percent of
a portfolio of corporate loans at prices above independent
valuations, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Ireland, due to leave its bailout this weekend, is still
trying to put its banking industry back in order after its 2008
rescue of lenders pushed it deep into debt and eventually forced
it to seek help from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund.
Anglo Irish was wrecked in 2008 when a property bubble burst
after years of reckless lending and sparked more public anger in
June when a newspaper published phone conversations of
executives laughing at being rescued by the government.
The bank eventually cost taxpayers some 30 billion euros
($41 billion) in the financial crisis, almost one-fifth of the
country's annual output, and three former executives will go on
trial next year on fraud charges.
Its liquidator Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC) concluded
bidding for a first package of assets on Friday, securing
binding offers for a portfolio consisting primarily of Irish
corporate loans with a par value of about 2.5 billion euros.
"This is a very successful outcome for the Special
Liquidators and given the sale included Irish corporate loans it
provides further evidence of the strong confidence of
international investors in the Irish economy and its future
prospects," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement.
Sales to third parties will reduce the total of Anglo Irish
assets that are transferred to Ireland's National Asset
Management Agency, its "bad bank".
"I remain satisfied that further calls on the Exchequer over
those already budgeted are not now expected as a result of this
process," Noonan said.