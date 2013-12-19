BRIEF-Societe de la Tour Eiffel FY net profit rises to 17.1 million euros
* Fy net profit 17.1 million euros ($18.02 million) versus 12.4 million euros year ago
DUBLIN Dec 19 Ireland's central bank said it fined Allied Irish Banks 490,000 euros ($675,000) for contravening regulations on liquidity risk.
The central bank said Allied Irish contravened the rules four times between September 2007 and May 2013, including failing to have adequate internal controls to ensure the integrity of its regulatory reporting.
"The penalties imposed in this case reflect the importance the Central Bank places on compliance with regulatory reporting obligations," it said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON, March 8 Strong investor demand for European leveraged loans has allowed Swedish home alarm company Verisure to increase the size of a leveraged loan refinancing to €425m, banking sources said on Wednesday.
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House that he was no longer interested in taking up the role of Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief, Bloomberg reported.