DUBLIN, Sept 25 Ireland is to appoint a panel of
bankers and stockbrokers in the next 10 days to advise it on the
possible sale of banking assets, including a stake in Allied
Irish Banks (AIB), the Irish Independent reported on
Thursday.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said earlier this month that
he was considering a sale of part of AIB, which was effectively
nationalised in 2010 in the wake of a banking crisis, but he did
not give a timeframe for the process.
The newspaper cited a department of finance official as
saying that the appointments to the advisory panel would be made
within 10 days. A spokesman for the department did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The government owns over 99 percent of AIB. The Irish
Independent cited an analyst as saying that the government may
sell between 25 and 30 percent of the bank.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char)