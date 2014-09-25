DUBLIN, Sept 25 Ireland is to appoint a panel of bankers and stockbrokers in the next 10 days to advise it on the possible sale of banking assets, including a stake in Allied Irish Banks (AIB), the Irish Independent reported on Thursday.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said earlier this month that he was considering a sale of part of AIB, which was effectively nationalised in 2010 in the wake of a banking crisis, but he did not give a timeframe for the process.

The newspaper cited a department of finance official as saying that the appointments to the advisory panel would be made within 10 days. A spokesman for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government owns over 99 percent of AIB. The Irish Independent cited an analyst as saying that the government may sell between 25 and 30 percent of the bank.

