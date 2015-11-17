LONDON Nov 17 The level of unresolved bad loans
among Ireland's banks remains too high and the recovering
economy alone will not be enough to resolve the situation, the
outgoing governor of the central bank said on Tuesday.
Ireland's banks, left with tens of billions of euros of bad
loans after a property bubble burst in 2008, have started
working through their books with Allied Irish Banks
reporting on Tuesday a more than 10 percent fall in its stock of
defaulted loans in the three months to September.
However Patrick Honohan said the banks have been too slow,
"despite sticks and carrots from the central bank", to recognise
situations where deep debt restructurings involving some element
of financial engineering would result in a better loan-loss
performance over time.
"The level of unresolved non-performing loans remains too
high," said Honohan, who will be succeeded by fellow economics
professor Philip Lane next week, said in the text of a speech to
be delivered at London School of Economics.
"As the economy recovers, so too will the debt servicing on
some of these loans, but probably not as many as the banks hope.
All available policy tools to improve the situation have been
energetically deployed, but on the whole have proved somewhat
lacking."
In another parting shot to the banks earlier this month,
Honohan said more competition was needed to aid an almost
creditless economic recovery after a crisis saw some lenders
close and others leave the market.
