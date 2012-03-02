By Padraic Halpin
| DUBLIN, March 2
DUBLIN, March 2 Ireland's financial
regulator told the country's banks on Friday that they must make
substantial progress this year to deal with unsustainable
mortgages, particularly given looming Basel III rules will
likely force them to require more capital.
Noting recent data on mortgage arrears as concerning,
Matthew Elderfield said arrears are likely to continue to rise
throughout 2012 and that it would take time to work out the
exact scale of the problem and years to resolve it.
With banks struggling to return to profitability ahead of
the so-called Basel III rules which will gradually require them
to hold greater capital buffers by 2019, Elderfield said lenders
needed to face up to the unsustainable mortgage problem and
accelerate their work in the area.
"We already know that over the medium term, in the period
leading up to implementation of Basel 3 in 2019, that the banks
will likely require more capital," Elderfield said in a speech
to Ireland's Harvard Business School Alumni Club.
"Therefore, the sooner the banks can be restored to
profitability then the better they will be able to meet these
medium term targets, ideally from market sources."
Following the injection of 64 billion euros ($85.32
billion)of state cash, Irish banks are among the best
capitalised in the world and Elderfield said the current core
Tier 1 solvency ratios of its top banks - Bank of Ireland
, Allied Irish Banks and Irish Life & Permanent
- stood at 14.3, 16.98 and 19.08 percent respectively.
He said that, following strict stress tests last year, the
banks have a substantial capital buffer with which to absorb
losses on their mortgage portfolios and that the Central Bank
believed it was time for them to do just that.
Recent central bank data showed that the number of problem
mortgages in Ireland grew sharply in the last three months of
2011 and with one in seven Irish home loans now not being fully
repaid, Elderfield described mortgage arrears as "one of the
biggest remaining challenges for Ireland."
"MANY YEARS TO RESOLVE"
Elderfield, who is also a deputy governor at the central
bank, provided an equally downbeat assessment for homeowners in
negative equity, saying that it would remain an unpleasant
reality for many borrowers for years to come.
While he said recent clarity from the government on new debt
settlement and bankruptcy laws was extremely important and very
welcome, there would be considerable uncertainty regarding their
impact on borrower behaviour.
He added that the outlook for employment, house prices and
the economy in general added to the uncertainty over future
arrears trends.
Elderfield said the central bank had worked through mortgage
arrears resolution strategies that it requested from the banks
last year and said that while there had been a major gearing up
of resources, the banks have been largely lacking sufficient
operational targets or key performance indicators.
His comments followed a warning by Ireland's central bank
governor earlier on Friday that the lack of credit being
advanced by banks in Ireland is likely to be a more serious drag
on the recovery than it ought to be.
"This is a difficult problem and it will take many years to
resolve it. It is important that everyone plays their part,"
Elderfield said.
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ron Askew)