DUBLIN Oct 6 Market turmoil will make Irish banks' deleveraging target more difficult but they are well capitalised after tough stress tests this year, the head of the country's debt management agency said on Thursday.

John Corrigan told a parliamentary committee that the deleveraging target, agreed as part of an EU-IMF bailout, was still achievable.

He also said he did not expect government proposals to retrospectively ban upward-only rent reviews for commercial real estate to mean the banks would need more capital.

"I don't believe that that is the case but we have to wait and see the shape of the legislation," he said.

Corrigan also said ensuring there was strong demand for Ireland's return to long-term debt markets was more important than the price paid.

"A failed bond auction would set us back 12-18 months," he said. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Anna Willard)