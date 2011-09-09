DUBLIN, Sept 9 Ireland has dealt with its banking crisis but there are still big problems facing European banks, the head of Ireland's debt management agency said on Friday.

"It is one of the strong selling points for Ireland that we have in fact rooted out the rot in the Irish banking system whereas in other jurisdictions there are big problems," John Corrigan told a parliamentary committee.

"There are big problems in the European banking sector."

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)