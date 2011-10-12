DUBLIN Oct 12 Ireland's banks are capitalised to fulfil the new rules European authorities are coming forward with, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

"My initial advice is that we won't have to do anything extra and that we are capitalised to fulfil the new rules they are coming forward with," Noonan told reporters when asked about a report that the European Banking Authority would ask banks to hold 7-10 percent core tier 1 capital.

"There are different ways of calculating core tier 1 capital. There are items you can put in or leave out, they are putting everything in in high figures ... But we are not clear if that is a trailer or a decision," Noonan told reporters.