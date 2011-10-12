BRIEF-Dbs Group Holdings to sell 100% interest in Dbs China Square for about S$358 million
* Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million
DUBLIN Oct 12 Ireland's banks are capitalised to fulfil the new rules European authorities are coming forward with, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
"My initial advice is that we won't have to do anything extra and that we are capitalised to fulfil the new rules they are coming forward with," Noonan told reporters when asked about a report that the European Banking Authority would ask banks to hold 7-10 percent core tier 1 capital.
"There are different ways of calculating core tier 1 capital. There are items you can put in or leave out, they are putting everything in in high figures ... But we are not clear if that is a trailer or a decision," Noonan told reporters. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Contract sales of group was approximately RMB2.02 billion in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 10 European shares rose to within striking distance of their highest levels in more than a year on Friday while the dollar was buoyant as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.