DUBLIN Nov 8 Ireland's government would consider boosting the power of its financial regulator if he has difficulty forcing banks in Ireland to pass on a rate cut by the European Central Bank to mortgage holders, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

"If the regulator comes in here and says he needs enhanced powers in certain areas, the government will certainly engage with him," Enda Kenny told parliament when asked if he would introduce legislation to force banks to pass on ECB rate cuts.

Local lenders have been increasing rates on standard variable mortgages amid losses from fixed-rate mortgages and those tied to the ECB rate, which was cut by 25 basis points last week.

Some are charging mortgage holders rates as high as 6 percent compared to a European Central Bank base rate of 1.25 percent.

Financial regulator Matthew Elderfield last month warned the chief executives of Allied Irish Banks , Bank of Ireland , EBS , Permanent TSB , Ulster Bank and KBC to stop hiking rates.