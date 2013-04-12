BRIEF-Chong Hing Bank says FY profit attributable to equity owners amounted to HK$1.42 billion
* FY profit attributable to equity owners amounted to HK$1.42 billion, an increase of 19% over that of last year
DUBLIN, April 12 Irish banks' reliance on emergency funds from the European Central Bank (ECB) fell in March, with outstanding loans down to 53.1 billion euros from 61.9 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Friday.
Ireland's viable banks remain heavily dependent on emergency funding to run day-to-day operations, but have trimmed that reliance from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.
MOSCOW, Feb 28 Relations between Russia and the United States are at the lowest level since the Cold War, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister.
HONG KONG, Feb 28 (IFR) - Asia's credit markets took a slight step back on Tuesday, with bonds lacking much direction but primary maintaining a steady pace of new issues.