DUBLIN May 22 Methods to penalise Irish banks,
for charging standard variable mortgage rates that the
government says are too high, will be considered if progress is
not made over the coming weeks, Finance Minister Michael Noonan
said on Friday.
After summoning the banks to his office this week, Noonan
said lenders had agreed to offer customers simple options to
reduce mortgage payments by July, including home owners who are
in negative equity. Follow-up meetings will be held in
September.
"The issue of a penal banking levy in the budget or powers
for the central bank to regulate interest rates will be
considered at that time if sufficient progress is not made,"
Noonan said in a statement.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)