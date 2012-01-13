DUBLIN Jan 13 Irish-based banks' overall reliance on emergency funding from the European Central Bank and Ireland's central bank rose to 151.4 billion euros at the end of December from 148.6 billion the previous month, data on Friday showed.

Banks had 107.2 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB at the end of 2011, more than 102.9 billion euros at the end of November and the highest total held at the end of a month since March.

The bulk of the loans from the ECB are lent to domestic Irish banks such as Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and permanent tsb but the overall figure also includes foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland.

Emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to 44.2 billion euros from 45.7 billion euros, the fifth monthly fall in a row. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)