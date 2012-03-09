DUBLIN, March 9 Irish-based banks' reliance on emergency funding fell to 132.3 billion euros in February from 138.1 billion the previous month after borrowing from the European Central Bank (ECB) shrank by 6 percent, data showed on Friday.

Banks had 87.1 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB as of Feb. 24, down from the near 18-month low of 92.6 billion euros in January which analysts said was likely driven by a transfer of funding out of foreign banks based in Dublin's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

However, the bulk of the loans from the ECB are to domestic Irish banks in the process of radically shrinking their balance sheets, such as Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and permanent tsb.

Emergency loans from the Irish central bank also fell a touch to 45.2 billion euros from 45.5 billion euros and remained well below the 70 billion lent in February last year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)